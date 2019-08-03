Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches 24th save

Doolittle tossed a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Doolittle came into the ninth inning tasked with protecting a 3-0 lead and shut the Diamondbacks down in order. The 32-year-old southpaw has done an admirable job at the helm of the National's bullpen, pitching to the tune of a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 55:11 K:BB while tallying 24 saves.