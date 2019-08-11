Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches 26th save
Doolittle struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to earn the save over the Mets.
It was a much-needed bounce-back after Doolittle was rocked for four runs in his last outing. The 32-year-old is now 26-of-31 in save chances with a 3.44 ERA this year. Fortunately, Doolittle has been given a pretty long leash this season without many other options in the Nationals bullpen.
