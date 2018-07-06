Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches another save
Doolittle picked up his 22nd save of the season Thursday with a scoreless inning against the Marlins. He picked up a pair of strikeouts and allowed two hits.
Doolittle's control was dialed in as he threw 12 of his 13 pitches for strikes and he also had batters fooled, inducing five swinging strikes. Thursday marked Doolittle's first save since June 24 and it was just his second appearance since that date.
