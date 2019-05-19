Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches eighth save despite protest
Doolittle struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Cubs.
Chicago manager Joe Maddon filed an official protest over Doolittle's toe-tap delivery, coming out twice to discuss the matter with the umpiring crew, but the distractions didn't faze the Nats' closer at all as he needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to nail down the save. The left-hander now has a 1.71 ERA and 25:6 K:BB through 21 innings this year, but it remains to be seen if MLB will force him to make any changes to his mechanics -- or whether any changes would affect his performance.
