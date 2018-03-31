Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches first save of season Friday
Doolittle walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Reds.
Everything went according to plan for the Nats' pitching staff to kick off the season, as Max Scherzer dominated Cincinnati for six innings before turning things over to Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson and Doolittle for the final three frames. After recording 21 saves in 30 appearances for Washington after being acquired from Oakland last year, Doolittle will likely only need to avoid a lengthy disabled list stint to set a new career high in the category in 2018.
