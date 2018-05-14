Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches ninth save Sunday
Doolittle allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his ninth save of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks.
Nats manager Dave Martinez has been keeping a close eye on Doolittle's workload, and it's been paying off, as the left-hander's reeled off 10 straight scoreless appearances with a 12:0 K:BB in 10.2 innings over that stretch while picking up seven saves and a win. He'll likely continue to cede the occasional save to Ryan Madson, but if it keeps Doolittle healthy -- last year's 51.1 innings was his highest total since 2014 -- those with fantasy shares in the closer will be more than happy with the tradeoff.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets save for second straight game•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets seventh save of season•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth save Thursday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures fifth save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets fourth save of season•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws perfect ninth inning for save•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...