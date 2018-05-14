Doolittle allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his ninth save of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks.

Nats manager Dave Martinez has been keeping a close eye on Doolittle's workload, and it's been paying off, as the left-hander's reeled off 10 straight scoreless appearances with a 12:0 K:BB in 10.2 innings over that stretch while picking up seven saves and a win. He'll likely continue to cede the occasional save to Ryan Madson, but if it keeps Doolittle healthy -- last year's 51.1 innings was his highest total since 2014 -- those with fantasy shares in the closer will be more than happy with the tradeoff.