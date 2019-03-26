Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches save to close spring

Doolittle struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the spring in Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees.

The southpaw had a bit of a bumpy path through March, but Doolittle wraps up his spring with a 6:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings and appears ready for the regular season. He's picked up 49 saves in 52 chances over the last two years for the A's and Nats, and while his reputation for fragility is well earned, he should be a strong second-tier fantasy closer when he isn't on the IL.