Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches save to close spring
Doolittle struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the spring in Monday's exhibition game against the Yankees.
The southpaw had a bit of a bumpy path through March, but Doolittle wraps up his spring with a 6:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings and appears ready for the regular season. He's picked up 49 saves in 52 chances over the last two years for the A's and Nats, and while his reputation for fragility is well earned, he should be a strong second-tier fantasy closer when he isn't on the IL.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns to form•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Roughed up Saturday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: No issues so far this spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Has 2019 option exercised•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Removed early but physically OK•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 24th save with perfect inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...