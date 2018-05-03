Doolittle tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Thursday against the Pirates to pick up his sixth save of the season.

Doolittle came on with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning to protect a three-run lead, and he proceeded to retire all five batters he faced to secure just the second five-out save of his career. He allowed one run to score in the eighth inning on a groundout, but it was an unearned run charged to Ryan Madson. Doolittle is now a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances this season to go with his elite 1.84 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings.