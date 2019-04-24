Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches third save

Doolittle struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings to record his third save of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

The Nats' bullpen woes had manager Dave Martinez calling for his closer in the eighth inning to face Ryan McMahon with two outs and a runner on second, but Doolittle blew the young slugger away on three pitches before finishing up with a clean ninth. The southpaw now has a 0.79 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings to begin the year.