Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Perfect in non-save situation

Doolittle tossed a perfect ninth inning during Monday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

It was a bit of a weird outing for Doolittle, who failed to record a strikeout in the non-save situation. The 32-year-old managed to lower his ERA to 2.87 with his second straight scoreless frame after allowing solo homers in each of his two previous appearances.

