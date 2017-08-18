Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Picks up another save Thursday
Doolittle picked up his 13th save of the season and 10th since joining the Nationals on Thursday, firing a clean frame with two strikeouts to finish off the Padres.
Doolittle continues to be a revelation in the back end of the Nationals' bullpen as his 10 saves give him the team lead over Koda Glover despite having just joined the team in mid-July. The southpaw has fired seven scoreless innings with just five base runners allowed in August. With each dominant outing, Doolittle continues to further entrench himself as the Nationals' clear answer in save situations.
