Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Picks up save in shaky outing against Reds

Doolittle allowed two runs on a hit and a hit by pitch but still managed to pick up the save Sunday against the Reds.

Luckily, Doolittle had a three-run cushion and was able to settle down and strike out Billy Hamilton following the Phil Gosselin home run to bring the score within one run. Doolittle's control will be worth watching this season. He has already walked a batter and hit another one with a pitch in just two outings. Much of his success in the past two campaigns has been the result of impeccable control, and if that slips, Doolittle will be in trouble.