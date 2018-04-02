Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Picks up save in shaky outing against Reds
Doolittle allowed two runs on a hit and a hit by pitch but still managed to pick up the save Sunday against the Reds.
Luckily, Doolittle had a three-run cushion and was able to settle down and strike out Billy Hamilton following the Phil Gosselin home run to bring the score within one run. Doolittle's control will be worth watching this season. He has already walked a batter and hit another one with a pitch in just two outings. Much of his success in the past two campaigns has been the result of impeccable control, and if that slips, Doolittle will be in trouble.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches first save of season Friday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Strong start to spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Will reprise role as closer•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs backdoor win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Pitches clean inning for 24th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 23rd save of the season•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...