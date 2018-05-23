Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Picks up win Tuesday
Doolittle struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his second win of the season in a 2-1 victory of the Padres.
Michael Taylor's walkoff double in the bottom half of the frame gave Doolittle the win, as the left-hander bounced back from his first blown save of the season in his last appearance Saturday. The Nats closer now sports a dominant 2.18 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 33:3 K:BB through 20.2 innings this year.
