Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Pitches clean eighth inning
Doolittle pitched a perfect inning in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader, retiring all three batters without a strikeout.
The southpaw entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with the Nationals up 3-1, and he induced a foul out, a ground out, and a fly out in 15 pitches to retire the side. Doolittle has now made seven appearances -- all in non-save situations -- in September, allowing just one run and one hit in six innings. Daniel Hudson has three saves this month, though manager Dave Martinez just said earlier Tuesday that he still views Doolittle as his closer.
