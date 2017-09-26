Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Pitches clean inning for 24th save
Doolittle struck out one in a clean inning of work to earn his 24th save of the season Monday against the Phillies.
Doolittle pumped in 13 of 17 pitches for strikes as he sat down the side in order. He was rested in a save opportunity in favor of Brandon Kintzler on Sunday, but this outing showed that decision was likely related to maintenance. The lefty has been remarkably effective of late, allowing just one unearned run in his last 11 appearances while racking up nine saves in nine chances during that span.
