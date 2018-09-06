Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Plays catch Thursday

Manager Dave Martinez said Doolittle (toe) played catch Thursday and could return from the 10-day DL at some point this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Doolittle felt just fine after tossing a simulated game Wednesday, as demonstrated by his workout prior to Washington's contest Thursday. Martinez added that more should be known regarding Doolittle's status after he finishes up playing catch Thursday, though he failed to comment as to whether the left-hander would have any additional hurdles to clear before coming off the shelf.