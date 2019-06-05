Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 13th save

Doolittle recorded his 13th save of the season, registering two outs, including a strikeout, during a 9-5 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Starting the ninth inning with a four-run lead, the Nationals tried to let Wander Suero post the last three outs. But after he allowed two singles in the first three batters, the Nationals turned to Doolittle with the tying run on deck. Doolittle retired the next two hitters to end the game. The 32-year-old is 13-for-15 in save chances with a 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 25.2 innings this season.