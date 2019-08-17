Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 28th save

Doolittle allowed one walk with no hits and struck out a batter during the ninth to record his 28th save in a 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 32-year-old still has an ERA higher than most owners would like for their closers, but he's posted six wins and 28 saves. He also has 59 strikeouts in 51.2 innings. That makes the fact he owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.34 WHIP a little easier to swallow.