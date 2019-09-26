Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 29th save
Doolittle allowed one hit and struck out the side during the ninth in a save against the Phillies on Wednesday.
He already has a career high in saves, and he's one away from reaching the 30-save plateau for the first time in his career. However, Doolittle's other numbers aren't up to his normal standards. He is 6-5 with 29 saves, 3.97 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 59 innings this season.
