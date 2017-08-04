Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Quiets Cubs for eighth save
Doolittle gave up one hit in a scoreless inning against the Cubs on Friday en route to his eighth save of the season.
After allowing a leadoff single to Jason Heyward, Doolittle struck out Javier Baez and then got Ian Happ to ground into a game-ending double play. Deadline acquisition Brandon Kintzler recorded the final two outs of the seventh and Ryan Madson worked the eighth. Based on manager Dusty Baker's usage of his revamped bullpen, it seems clear that Doolittle is the preferred closing option.
