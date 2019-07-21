Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Racks up 21st save

Doolittle struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings to record his 21st save of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

The southpaw hadn't pitched in a week and had more than enough gas in the tank to deliver his third save of the year of more than three outs. Doolittle now sports a 2.85 ERA and 48:11 K:BB through 41 innings, and while it remains possible he'll get some help in the Nats' bullpen at the trade deadline, his spot as closer likely won't be threatened.