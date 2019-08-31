Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Ready to return Sunday

Doolittle (knee) is expected to come off the injured list Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

The lefty breezed through a rehab appearance with High-A Potomac on Friday, retiring the side on three pitches (flyout, groundout, flyout), and it sound like he will be activated right away when rosters expand. Doolittle had struggled before landing on the IL, allowing five homers in four innings while blowing two saves, but he will almost certainly return to the closer role for the stretch run. Perhaps the Nats will ease him back in with one or two lower-leverage appearances before reinstalling Doolittle in the ninth.