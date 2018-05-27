Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 11th save
Doolittle pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out one to save his 11th game of the season Saturday against the Marlins.
Doolittle came into the game with a three-run lead and had little trouble closing out the Marlins as he needed just 11 pitches to record the three outs. It was his second save in as many days and he is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities this season. Since his only blown save on May 19, Doolittle has not allowed a baserunner.
