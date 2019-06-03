Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 12th save

Doolittle posted a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to earn his 12th save during a 4-1 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had a tough end of May, but he's posted three straight uneventful saves where he struck out five batters and allowed only one hit in three innings since May 28. Doolittle is 12-for-14 in save chances and has 30 strikeouts in 25 innings, which certainly isn't bad, but his other numbers are a little high for a closer. He possesses a 3.24 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 25 appearances this year.