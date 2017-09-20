Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 22nd save Tuesday
Doolittle struck out one in a clean ninth inning to pick up his 22nd save of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Braves.
Doolittle needed only 12 pitches to retire three Braves hitters en route to his 21st consecutive converted save opportunity. The lefty's last blown save came all the way back on April 15 with the A's. The 30-year-old should continue to be a consistent source of saves over the final weeks of the regular season.
