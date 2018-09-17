Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 24th save with perfect inning

Doolittle recorded a strikeout in a 1-2-3 inning to earn his 24th save of the season Sunday against the Falcons.

Doolittle had allowed runs in each of his previous two outings, but he mowed down the side in order while throwing eight of 11 strikes in this one. The veteran hadn't looked quite himself in his first few outings since returning from a long layoff, but he appears to be rounding into form and could provide some fantasy utility down the stretch for those in need of saves.