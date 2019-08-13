Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records 27th save
Doolittle gave up two runs on three hits and one walk through one inning to record his 27th save in a 7-6 win over the Reds on Monday.
Doolittle made it as interesting as he could, allowing a solo home run and two runs before working out of trouble to record his 27th save. The left-hander was being used for the third time in four days, but his 10.38 ERA in August is a cause for concern. The 32-year-old has a 3.73 ERA with 58 strikeouts through 52 appearances this season.
