Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records four-out save

Doolittle allowed one hit and one walk but struck out two and didn't allow an earned run to earn a four-out save Thursday against the Cardinals.

Doolittle was called upon to record the final out in the eighth inning with runners on first and second. He walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but got out of the inning by striking out Paul Goldschmidt. He also allowed a leadoff single to start the ninth inning prior to recording three consecutive outs to close the game. Doolittle has just four saves this season, though he is perfect and has accounted for all of the team's saves.