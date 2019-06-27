Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records one out save
Doolittle allowed a hit but recorded the final out of Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins to record the save.
The Nationals entered the ninth inning with a 7-1 lead but Javy Guerra allowed four batters to reach base prior to being pulled with the bases loaded. While Doolittle allowed a bases-clearing triple to Curtis Granderson -- the first batter he faced -- he wasn't charged with any of the runs and ultimately got J.T. Riddle to strike out to close the game. Doolittle now has 17 saves for the season to go along with a 3.09 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 32 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...