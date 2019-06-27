Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records one out save

Doolittle allowed a hit but recorded the final out of Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins to record the save.

The Nationals entered the ninth inning with a 7-1 lead but Javy Guerra allowed four batters to reach base prior to being pulled with the bases loaded. While Doolittle allowed a bases-clearing triple to Curtis Granderson -- the first batter he faced -- he wasn't charged with any of the runs and ultimately got J.T. Riddle to strike out to close the game. Doolittle now has 17 saves for the season to go along with a 3.09 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 32 innings.