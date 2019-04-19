Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records rocky save

Doolittle allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Thursday against the Giants.

Doolittle was called upon to close out a three-run lead for the Nationals, but experienced some trouble doing so. He allowed three hits -- all of which were singles -- but managed to strike out Brandon Crawford to end the game with the tying run on first base. Given that Thursday's run was the first Doolittle has allowed in 9.2 innings of work, he should remain locked into the closer role for the Nationals.