Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records rocky save
Doolittle allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Thursday against the Giants.
Doolittle was called upon to close out a three-run lead for the Nationals, but experienced some trouble doing so. He allowed three hits -- all of which were singles -- but managed to strike out Brandon Crawford to end the game with the tying run on first base. Given that Thursday's run was the first Doolittle has allowed in 9.2 innings of work, he should remain locked into the closer role for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns first save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tallies another win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save before earning win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches save to close spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns to form•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...