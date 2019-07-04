Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records save despite allowing run
Doolittle yielded one run on three hits during the ninth but struck out two and still recorded his 19th save of the season in a 3-1 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.
It took him 33 pitches, but Doolittle eventually nailed down his 19th save. He hasn't been the best closer in some categories -- 3.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP -- but he is 5-2 and has recorded 11 of his last 12 save chances. Doolittle is 19-for-22 in save opportunities overall with 44 strikeouts in 36 innings as well this year.
