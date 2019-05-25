Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records save despite yielding run

Doolittle allowed three hits, including a solo home run but did convert his ninth save of the season in a 12-10 victory against the Marlins on Friday.

The 32-year-old has really struggled over the last 10 days. He's yielded seven runs in three innings during his last four outings, one of which he failed to record an out. That's raised his numbers considerably -- 3.68 ERA, 1.41 WHIP. He is also 3-1 and 9-for-11 in save opportunities with 25 strikeouts in 22 frames this year.