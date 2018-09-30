Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Removed early but physically OK
Doolittle was removed from Saturday's appearance after 27 pitches, failing to finish the ninth inning of the Nationals' 12-2 victory over the Rockies, but there are no physical concerns with him, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. Manager Dave Martinez said he removed Doolittle because he threw too many pitches.
It appears it was merely because Doolittle looked fatigued. Janes observed that the pitcher limped off the field and "didn't look like himself." The manager quelled any concerns, though, and because this was his first outing since Sept. 24, the closer might be ready to go Sunday in a season finale that will now feature Erick Fedde -- instead of Max Scherzer -- as Washington's starter.
