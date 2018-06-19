Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Retains role as closer
Doolittle will continue to serve as Washington's closer following Monday's trade for Kelvin Herrera, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Doolittle has put up outstanding numbers through the first few months of the 2018 campaign, so it's no surprise that the Nationals will stick with him as their closer. He's posted a 1.52 ERA and 0.57 WHIP with an outstanding 41:3 K:BB over 29.2 innings this season.
