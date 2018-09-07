Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns from disabled list

Doolittle (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Doolittle will wind up having missed two months after fracturing a toe in early July. He should soon retake his closer role, though given the length of his absence and his lack of a rehab assignment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him work at least one lower-leverage inning to get back up to speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories