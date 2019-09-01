Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns Sunday as expected

Doolittle (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Doolittle made one rehab appearance with High-A Potomac on Friday to clear the way for his return to the Nationals. The southpaw has converted 28 of 34 save chances with a 4.33 ERA and 1.40 WHIP this season and should return to the closer's role, but according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Doolittle will first be eased back into things in some lower-leverage spots.

