Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Returns to form

Doolittle threw his fastball between 92 and 93 mph on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Doolittle threw around 20 pitches and told reporters after the game that he felt better after making a mechanical adjustment since his last appearance. While he is still sitting a tick or two below his average fastball velocity from the 2018 season, he has no reported health issues and should be ready to serve as the team's closer to begin the regular season.