Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Roughed up Saturday
Doolittle gave up five runs on four hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's spring game against the Cardinals.
Doolittle had allowed only one hit over four scoreless innings entering Saturday's exhibition game, but he now carries a 9.64 ERA this spring. The 32-year-old still lines up to serve as the Nationals' closer after posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 60:6 K:BB while converting 25 of 26 save opportunities in 2018.
