Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 11th save
Doolittle fired scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save Saturday at Cincinnati. He had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner.
Doolittle looked comfortable with the 5-2 lead as he put down the Reds in order on 15 pitches. The 32-year-old is 11-for-13 in save opportunities and has a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB, with most of that damage coming when he allowed four runs to the Mets last week.
