Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 19th save

Doolittle allowed one run over one inning in Tuesday's win over the Orioles to collect his 19th save of the season.

Doolittle allowed a solo homer to Joey Rickard but was able to induce three fly outs to secure the win for the Nationals on Tuesday. The reliever has now notched five saves in June and owns a brilliant 1.71 ERA and 0.57 WHIP on the year. He'll continue to operate as the team's closer following the acquisition of Kelvin Herrera on Monday.