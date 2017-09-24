Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 23rd save of the season
Doolittle pitched a scoreless 10th inning to collect his 23rd save of the season during Saturday's win over the Mets.
Make it 20 in a row for Doollitle since joining the Nationals, and he sports an impressive 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 for the campaign. He should continue to be viewed as a high-end fantasy asset in all settings, and the lefty is probably the favorite to open the 2018 campaign as the Washington closer.
