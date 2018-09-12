Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures 23rd save

Doolittle recorded the save against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit during the ninth inning. He struck out two and walked one.

Doolittle required 24 pitches to get through the frame, but thankfully entered the game with a three-run cushion. The 31-year-old has a 1.62 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and is 23-of-24 in save opportunities this season.