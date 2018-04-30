Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures fifth save Sunday
Doolittle allowed a hit and struck out one batter to record his fifth save of the season in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Doolittle allowed a double to Chris Owings to begin the ninth inning but was able to induce two pop outs and record a strikeout en route to his fifth save. The southpaw has allowed a run in just two of his 13 outings and appears to have a firm grasp on the Nationals' closer role. Doolittle has pitched in three consecutive games, so he'd likely be unavailable if a save opportunity arises Monday against the Pirates.
