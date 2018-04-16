Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Serves up game-winning homer Sunday
Doolittle allowed a game-winning solo home run to Ian Desmond in the top of the ninth inning during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.
He did end up striking out the side, his sixth straight outing with multiple strikeouts, but it still counts as a disappointing outing for the Nats closer. Doolittle has only two saves so far but an elite 16:3 K:BB in eight innings, and once he starts getting more opportunities the saves should come.
