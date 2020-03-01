Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Set for spring debut Sunday

Doolittle will make his first appearance of the spring Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The club has held the somewhat injury-prone southpaw back to begin camp, but Doolittle is ready to begin his Grapefruit League campaign in earnest. While he may end up splitting closer duties with Daniel Hudson, Doolittle will be firmly in the ninth-inning mix after racking up more than 20 saves each of the last four seasons.