Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Set for spring debut Sunday
Doolittle will make his first appearance of the spring Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The club has held the somewhat injury-prone southpaw back to begin camp, but Doolittle is ready to begin his Grapefruit League campaign in earnest. While he may end up splitting closer duties with Daniel Hudson, Doolittle will be firmly in the ninth-inning mix after racking up more than 20 saves each of the last four seasons.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Getting eased into spring•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nationals exercise 2020 option•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 29th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Pitches clean eighth inning•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Given vote of confidence•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hit with loss Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.