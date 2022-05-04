The Nationals transferred Doolittle (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver pickup Cory Abbott while ensuring that Doolittle is sidelined until at least the second half of June, after news of his left elbow sprain first surfaced following his April 19 appearance against the Diamondbacks. Doolittle had yet to resume throwing since being diagnosed with the injury, which made it apparent that he would be in store for a longer-term absence.