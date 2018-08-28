Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Sim game scheduled for Friday
Doolittle (toe) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw a simulated game Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle continues to slowly work his way back from an inflamed toe that sent him to the disabled list in early July. His return date remains unclear, but the Nationals will evaluate him following his simulated game, at which point clarity could emerge.
