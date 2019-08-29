Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Slated for rehab outing
Doolittle (knee) said he expects to join High-A Potomac for a rehab appearance Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Doolittle completed a 16-pitch, one-inning simulated game Wednesday and feels good physically, but he wants to improve his sharpness before rejoining the Nationals. The veteran left-hander may only require a game or two in the minors, so it shouldn't delay his return to the majors for long.
