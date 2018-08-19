Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Still not feeling great

Doolittle (toe) felt "not great but OK" after his most recent bullpen session, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Doolittle hasn't pitched since fracturing his left toe in early July. He's been able to throw off the mound, but his return date remains unclear. It's a positive that he's throwing, but his comments suggest that his return is not imminent.

