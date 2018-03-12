Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Strong start to spring

Doolittle has yet to allow a run in four innings this spring, giving up only two hits and a walk while striking out five.

The left-hander is getting ready for his first full season as the Nats' closer after saving a career-high 24 games in 2017. Doolittle has plenty of veteran support among his setup crew -- Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler, Shawn Kelley and Joaquin Benoit all have closing experience -- but no real challengers for his spot in the ninth inning, and his career 10.5 K/9 should allow him to be one of the more valuable fantasy arms among the second tier of NL closers this season.

